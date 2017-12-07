FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Gilead to buy Cell Design Labs for up to $567 million
December 7, 2017 / 10:22 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

REFILE-Gilead to buy Cell Design Labs for up to $567 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to change packaging slug)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to acquire privately-held Cell Design Labs Inc for up to $567 million to boost its CAR-T cancer drug pipeline.

The deal includes shares already held by Kite Pharma Inc, which Gilead bought earlier this year.

Gilead said it would make an initial upfront payment to Cell Design of about $175 million and additional payments of up to $322 million upon meeting certain milestones. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

