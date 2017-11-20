Israel's Cellcom, Partner in talks to build fiber optic network

JERUSALEM, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Israel’s largest mobile operator, Cellcom , said on Monday it was in negotiations with rival operator Partner Communications to cooperate in building a nationwide fiber optic network.

“The agreement, if concluded and executed, will allow the companies to avoid duplicated future deployment, as well as allow the company to reduce costs while improving its ability to provide quality services,” Cellcom said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Having their own cross-country fiber optic network would allow the companies to better compete with Bezeq, Israel’s biggest telecom group, which dominates fixed line services.

Any deal between Cellcom and Partner would need regulatory approval.

“At the same time, the company is exploring other ways to accelerate the deployment of an independent fiber infrastructure,” Cellcom said. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)