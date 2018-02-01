S.Korea's Celltrion shares drop almost 3 pct after US FDA warning letter

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Celltrion Inc shares fell almost 3 percent on Thursday, after the biopharma company said it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The letter asked Celltrion to turn in supplemental documents about changes the FDA had asked for regarding its pharmaceutical production, Celltrion said in a statement on its website.

The supplemental documents are part of an ordinary process for the pharmaceutical industry and will be turned in 15 business days as required, a Celltrion spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)