FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Brazil's Cemig will use asset sales to repay bank debt
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championship
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 10, 2017 / 1:22 PM / a month ago

Brazil's Cemig will use asset sales to repay bank debt

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's No. 3 power utility, will mostly use proceeds from planned asset sales to repay about 5 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of loan debt maturing this year, Chief Financial Officer Adezio Lima said on Monday.

Cemig, as the utility is known, has decided to fully exit Light SA, Lima said. The process to conclude the sale of Cemig's stake in Renova Energia SA could take up to 60 days, he noted in a conference call with investors.

$1 = 3.2702 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciano Costa

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.