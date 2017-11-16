Caesars Entertainment to buy casino operator Centaur for $1.7 bln

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp said on Thursday it would buy privately owned U.S. casino and horse racing company Centaur Holdings LLC for $1.7 billion in cash to expand in Indiana.

Centaur has more than 6.5 million guests each year across its properties and serves more than 1.1 million members as part of its loyalty program, Caesars said.

Reuters had reported in May, citing sources, that Centaur Gaming was exploring a sale. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)