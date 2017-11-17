FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil sporting goods retailer Centauro files for IPO
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 17, 2017 / 2:00 PM / a day ago

Brazil sporting goods retailer Centauro files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Grupo SBF SA, owner of Brazilian sporting goods chain Centauro, has requested authorization from securities industry regulator CVM for an initial public offering. Proceeds from IPO will be used to expand the 187-store network of Centauro, Latin America’s largest retailer of sporting goods, according to the filing on Thursday.

SBF hired the investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA , Grupo BTG Pactual, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco do Brasil SA and Goldman Sachs & Co to manage the issue.

The filing did not disclose a range for the pricing of shares or the number of shares to be sold.

According to documents filed with the regulator, the retailer had revenue of 1.3 billion reais ($397 million) and net income of 229 million reais in the first nine months of 2017.

$1 = 3.28 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer

