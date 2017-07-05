FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Truck accident in Central African Republic kills 78 -hospital
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
July 5, 2017 / 9:36 PM / a month ago

Truck accident in Central African Republic kills 78 -hospital

1 Min Read

BANGUI, July 5 (Reuters) - Some 78 people were killed and dozens more were injured when an overloaded truck crashed along an isolated road in Central African Republic, a doctor at the hospital said on Wednesday.

"At the moment, we have counted 78 dead and 72 wounded. Some wounded were taken directly to their homes from the accident scene and died there some time after, but most died here," said Chamberlain Bama, chief doctor at the university hospital in the town of Bambari. The accident occurred on Tuesday. (Reporting by Crispen Dembassa-Kette, writing by Joe Bavier, editing by G Crosse)

