August 3, 2018 / 10:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia says reporters were killed in Central Africa during robbery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday a preliminary investigation showed three Russian journalists were killed in the Central African Republic this week by assailants who wanted to rob them.

The three journalists, whose employer said they were investigating Russian mercenaries in the torn country, tried to resist their attackers when they were killed, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing in Moscow on Friday.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

