FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 2, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Russian investigators may go to Central African Republic to probe TV crew killing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s state Investigative Committee is looking into sending a group of its specialists to Central African Republic to help investigate the killings there of three Russian journalists, the committee said in a statement.

The three journalists were investigating the activities of Russian military contractors in Central African Republic, according to the Russian media organisation they were working for. They were shot when their vehicle was ambushed.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.