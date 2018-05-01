FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 2:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

At least nine dead after church attack in Central African Republic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGUI (Reuters) - At least nine people were killed and dozens others wounded in Central African Republic’s capital Bangui in an attack by unidentified gunmen on a church, a morgue official at the Community Hospital told Reuters.

Notre Dame de Fatima was attacked with gunfire and grenades during a morning service, witnesses said. It was not clear if all the people taken to the hospital were killed in the church.

Reporting Crispin Dembassa-Kette; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Alison Williams

