March 13, 2019

U.S. says global oil surplus aiding its plan to cut Iranian exports

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A global oil surplus is allowing the United States to accelerate its plan of bringing Iranian crude exports to zero, a U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday.

Brian Hook, the State Department’s special representative on Iran, said in remarks at the CERAWeek energy conference that the sanctions have denied Iran roughly $10 billion in revenue since 2017, removing about 1.5 million barrels per day of Iranian oil from global markets.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

