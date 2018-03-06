CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) -

* Schlumberger’s Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard on Tuesday called the global oil market unbalanced and investment levels ‘too low’ to meet medium-term energy demand

* There is some growth in energy investments globally, which is restoring optimism in the industry, he said

* Kibsgaard said the market is ‘banking’ on U.S. supply going forward

* The oil-price downturn took a toll on his company, which now needs to add staff and investments, he said

* Kibsgaard said there is some tightness in shale supply chain, including sand, but drilling activities are picking up (Reporting by Liz Hampton)