Brazil unit of Cargill gets approval for Cevasa acquisition

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cargill Agrícola SA, a unit of Cargill Inc in Brazil, has received approval from competition watchdog Cade for its purchase of a stake in a privately-owned sugar and ethanol producer, according to the official gazette’s Thursday edition.

Cargill, which owned 62.88 percent of Central Energética Vale do Sapucaí, known as Cevasa, was allowed to buy the remainder 37.12 percent of the company, Cade filings show. Cade unconditionally approved the acquisition on Oct. 24.