FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil unit of Cargill gets approval for Cevasa acquisition
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 11:57 AM / in a day

Brazil unit of Cargill gets approval for Cevasa acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cargill Agrícola SA, a unit of Cargill Inc in Brazil, has received approval from competition watchdog Cade for its purchase of a stake in a privately-owned sugar and ethanol producer, according to the official gazette’s Thursday edition.

Cargill, which owned 62.88 percent of Central Energética Vale do Sapucaí, known as Cevasa, was allowed to buy the remainder 37.12 percent of the company, Cade filings show. Cade unconditionally approved the acquisition on Oct. 24.

Reporting by Ana Mano

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.