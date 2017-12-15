FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEZ's Inven Capital, EIB join up for 100 mln euro new energy investments
Sections
Featured
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Analysis
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
Myanmar
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2017 / 10:21 AM / a day ago

CEZ's Inven Capital, EIB join up for 100 mln euro new energy investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ and the European Investment Bank (EIB) will each provide 50 million euros ($58.99 million) to CEZ’s venture capital fund Inven Capital for joint investments into clean energy and smart technology, the groups said on Friday.

CEZ has set up Inven Capital to invest early into start-ups in new energy.

Its investments so far have included a stake in German solar battery company Sonnen and French car-sharing technology firm Vulog.

Inven, CEZ and the EIB said in a joint statement that co-investments will amount to 100 million euros. It is backed by the European Union’s European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), aimed at boosting investment in the bloc.

Inven managing director Petr Mikovec said the EIB funding would raise Inven’s committed capital available to 240 million euros. ($1 = 0.8477 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.