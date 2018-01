NEW YORK, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Speculators raised net short position on bitcoin futures traded on Cboe Global Markets last week amid a selloff sparked by warnings of a bubble by experts, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released late on Friday.

Net short bitcoin contracts rose to 1,801 in the week of Dec. 26, from 1,507 short contracts the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)