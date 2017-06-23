FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs rise -CFTC
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
June 23, 2017 / 7:53 PM / 2 months ago

Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs rise -CFTC

3 Min Read

    June 23 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week on bets
that inflation would stay muted, making it favorable to own
longer-dated bonds, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 345,172 contracts on June 20, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 273,969 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        20 Jun 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         210,728        262,864
 Short        323,595        343,029
 Net         -112,867        -80,165
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        20 Jun 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         487,224        556,451
 Short        623,985        609,253
 Net         -136,761        -52,802
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        20 Jun 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         898,935        830,911
 Short        553,763        556,942
 Net          345,172        273,969
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        20 Jun 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         183,458        176,070
 Short        121,827        117,261
 Net           61,631         58,809
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        20 Jun 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long          38,145         33,308
 Short        141,690        131,263
 Net         -103,545        -97,955
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        20 Jun 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         751,379      1,034,586
 Short      2,418,865      2,904,796
 Net       -1,667,486     -1,870,210
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        20 Jun 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         279,223        326,953
 Short        335,412        294,841
 Net          -56,189         32,112
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)

