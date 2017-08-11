FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs rise -CFTC
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 11, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 2 days ago

Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs rise -CFTC

3 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in latest week, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The number of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 229,836 contracts on Aug. 8, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 210,880 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        Aug. 8, 2017      Prior week
        week           
 Long         222,079        183,770
 Short        386,613        380,256
 Net         -164,534       -196,486
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Aug. 8, 2017      Prior week
        week           
 Long         411,315        370,127
 Short        622,438        611,828
 Net         -211,123       -241,701
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Aug. 8, 2017      Prior week
        week           
 Long         900,742        850,606
 Short        670,906        639,726
 Net          229,836        210,880
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Aug. 8, 2017      Prior week
        week           
 Long         217,525        196,109
 Short        140,908        147,299
 Net           76,617         48,810
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Aug. 8, 2017      Prior week
        week           
 Long          86,334         81,695
 Short        153,156        136,224
 Net          -66,822        -54,529
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        Aug. 8, 2017      Prior week
        week           
 Long         976,745      1,001,820
 Short      2,557,348      2,536,111
 Net       -1,580,603     -1,534,291
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        Aug. 8, 2017      Prior week
        week           
 Long          25,747         21,759
 Short        311,772        306,904
 Net         -286,025       -285,145
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.