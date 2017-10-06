Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs at one-month low: CFTC

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week to the lowest level in a month on upbeat economic data, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 232,156 contracts on Oct. 3, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the lowest level of net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes since 221,806 contracts on Sept. 5. A week earlier, speculators held 256,626 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. The following data show the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Oct. 3, 2017 Prior week week Long 226,421 281,175 Short 453,261 464,072 Net -226,840 -182,897 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Oct. 3, 2017 Prior week week Long 396,625 425,387 Short 680,424 653,661 Net -283,799 -228,274 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Oct. 3, 2017 Prior week week Long 866,991 893,344 Short 634,835 636,718 Net 232,156 256,626 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Oct. 3, 2017 Prior week week Long 161,896 183,498 Short 147,125 130,588 Net 14,771 52,910 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Oct. 3, 2017 Prior week week Long 64,509 54,836 Short 148,347 153,564 Net -83,838 -98,728 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Oct. 3, 2017 Prior week week Long 897,584 877,915 Short 2,706,852 2,572,191 Net -1,809,268 -1,694,276 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) Oct. 3, 2017 Prior week week Long 52,493 81,312 Short 198,013 222,590 Net -145,520 -141,278 (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)