FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs rise -CFTC
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 11, 2017 / 8:28 PM / in 2 months

Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs rise -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in latest week, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The number of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 229,836 contracts on Aug. 8, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 210,880 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        Aug. 8, 2017      Prior week
        week           
 Long         222,079        183,770
 Short        386,613        380,256
 Net         -164,534       -196,486
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Aug. 8, 2017      Prior week
        week           
 Long         411,315        370,127
 Short        622,438        611,828
 Net         -211,123       -241,701
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Aug. 8, 2017      Prior week
        week           
 Long         900,742        850,606
 Short        670,906        639,726
 Net          229,836        210,880
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Aug. 8, 2017      Prior week
        week           
 Long         217,525        196,109
 Short        140,908        147,299
 Net           76,617         48,810
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Aug. 8, 2017      Prior week
        week           
 Long          86,334         81,695
 Short        153,156        136,224
 Net          -66,822        -54,529
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        Aug. 8, 2017      Prior week
        week           
 Long         976,745      1,001,820
 Short      2,557,348      2,536,111
 Net       -1,580,603     -1,534,291
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        Aug. 8, 2017      Prior week
        week           
 Long          25,747         21,759
 Short        311,772        306,904
 Net         -286,025       -285,145
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.