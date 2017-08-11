Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs rise -CFTC

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The number of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 229,836 contracts on Aug. 8, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 210,880 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Aug. 8, 2017 Prior week week Long 222,079 183,770 Short 386,613 380,256 Net -164,534 -196,486 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 8, 2017 Prior week week Long 411,315 370,127 Short 622,438 611,828 Net -211,123 -241,701 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 8, 2017 Prior week week Long 900,742 850,606 Short 670,906 639,726 Net 229,836 210,880 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 8, 2017 Prior week week Long 217,525 196,109 Short 140,908 147,299 Net 76,617 48,810 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 8, 2017 Prior week week Long 86,334 81,695 Short 153,156 136,224 Net -66,822 -54,529 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Aug. 8, 2017 Prior week week Long 976,745 1,001,820 Short 2,557,348 2,536,111 Net -1,580,603 -1,534,291 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) Aug. 8, 2017 Prior week week Long 25,747 21,759 Short 311,772 306,904 Net -286,025 -285,145 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)