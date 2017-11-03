FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs tumble -CFTC
November 3, 2017 / 7:57 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs tumble -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 3 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures dropped earlier this week to their
lowest level since April, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 2,724 contracts on Oct. 31, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 153,597 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    The drop in net 10-year T-note longs was the steepest  since
Nov. 29, 2016 when it fell by 268,915 contracts.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        31 Oct 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         253,731        249,530
 Short        493,447        545,278
 Net         -239,716       -295,748
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        31 Oct 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         367,932        420,919
 Short        837,777        806,878
 Net         -469,845       -385,959
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        31 Oct 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         719,573        870,062
 Short        716,849        716,465
 Net            2,724        153,597
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        31 Oct 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         152,121        178,761
 Short        139,448        140,063
 Net           12,673         38,698
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        31 Oct 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long          48,698         48,118
 Short        152,805        148,729
 Net         -104,107       -100,611
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        31 Oct 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         904,686        964,362
 Short      3,133,665      3,133,570
 Net       -2,228,979     -2,169,208
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        31 Oct 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         136,443        125,979
 Short        166,264        160,125
 Net          -29,821        -34,146
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
