Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs tumble -CFTC

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures dropped earlier this week to their lowest level since April, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 2,724 contracts on Oct. 31, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 153,597 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. The drop in net 10-year T-note longs was the steepest since Nov. 29, 2016 when it fell by 268,915 contracts. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 31 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 253,731 249,530 Short 493,447 545,278 Net -239,716 -295,748 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 31 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 367,932 420,919 Short 837,777 806,878 Net -469,845 -385,959 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 31 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 719,573 870,062 Short 716,849 716,465 Net 2,724 153,597 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 31 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 152,121 178,761 Short 139,448 140,063 Net 12,673 38,698 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 31 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 48,698 48,118 Short 152,805 148,729 Net -104,107 -100,611 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 31 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 904,686 964,362 Short 3,133,665 3,133,570 Net -2,228,979 -2,169,208 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 31 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 136,443 125,979 Short 166,264 160,125 Net -29,821 -34,146