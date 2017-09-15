UPDATE 1-Speculators pare U.S. rates futures net shorts - CFTC

(New throughout, adds details) Sept 15 (Reuters) - Speculators scaled back their bets that prices on U.S. interest rates futures will fall as investors reduced their bond holdings with a rebound in Wall Street stocks and heavy government and corporate bond supply earlier this week, government data showed on Friday. Their net bearish bets on Eurodollar futures fell by 82,460 contracts from the prior week to 1.483 million on Sept. 12, the lowest since Oct. 9, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. Speculators' net bearish nets on federal funds futures declined by 46,527 contracts to 197,401, the lowest since July 23, the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data showed. Among Treasury futures, speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week following a poor $20 billion auction of 10-year Treasury note. The 10-year note sale on Tuesday fetched below-average demand from investors. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 251,679 contracts on Sept. 12. A week earlier, speculators held 221,806 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 12 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 285,846 244,874 Short 388,652 416,476 Net -102,806 -171,602 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 580,981 599,887 Short 701,141 676,427 Net -120,160 -76,540 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 883,680 890,781 Short 632,001 668,975 Net 251,679 221,806 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 195,887 194,025 Short 145,391 141,744 Net 50,496 52,281 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 61,444 72,240 Short 149,504 170,686 Net -88,060 -98,446 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 1,045,365 1,041,741 Short 2,528,568 2,607,404 Net -1,483,203 -1,565,663 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 50,942 40,245 Short 248,343 284,173 Net -197,401 -243,928 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)