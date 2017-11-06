FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cargill fined $10 mln for inaccurate swaps information -CFTC
Sections
Featured
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2017 / 8:37 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Cargill fined $10 mln for inaccurate swaps information -CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Cargill statement, details from CFTC settlement; adds CHICAGO dateline)

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc will pay a $10 million fine for providing inaccurate information on swaps to protect its revenue, and for failing to supervise the company’s swap dealers, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday.

The CFTC said that beginning in 2013, Cargill did not comply with regulations on thousands of complex swaps that affected hundreds of counterparties. Swaps are utilized in varying financial markets by companies to manage risk outside of futures and options markets.

Cargill, one of the largest agriculture commodities traders in the world, provided inaccurate marks that concealed as much as 90 percent of its mark-up.

Some of the swaps were based on prices derived from Cargill’s ProPricing grain program that helps farmers hedge against volatility, according to the statement.

The CFTC said Cargill used these tactics out of concern “that providing counterparties marks that disclosed Cargill’s full mark-up would reduce Cargill’s earnings,” it stated. Marks are a calculation of the value of uncleared swaps.

Cargill, in an emailed statement, admitted no wrongdoing but said it was “enhancing its internal controls and employee training programs” inside its swap dealer division.

The Wayzata, Minnesota-based company has been hit alongside rival traders by a global grain glut that has squeezed profit margins in shipping and processing crops such as corn, soybeans and wheat.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington and Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.