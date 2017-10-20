UPDATE 1-Speculators pare bearish bets on dollar -CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds details, comments, tabular data, byline) By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed their bearish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the smallest position in more than a month, but retained a significantly negative bias against the greenback, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net short position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $12.65 billion, in the week to Oct. 17. That compares with a net short position of $15.42 billion the previous week and marks the fourteenth straight week that investors have had a net short position on the greenback. To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $16.33 billion, down from $19.28 billion a week earlier. The dollar has slipped this year as investors fretted over U.S. President Donald Trump's inability to pass proposed tax cuts and infrastructure spending plans through Congress. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, is down about 8 percent this year, its worst performance for any comparable period since 2003. The index found some relief this week on hopes that President Trump's tax-cut plan would make further headway after the Senate passed a budget resolution. On Thursday, the Senate approved a budget blueprint for the 2018 fiscal year that will pave the way for Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic support. "You can expect to see long dollar positions rebuilt, given that there is higher expectation right now that we are going to get some sort of tax reform passed,"," said Sireen Harajli, foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho in New York. Investors have also viewed as bullish for the dollar remarks this week from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and other members of the Fed that suggest the central bank is moving forward with another rate hike this year. Meanwhile, speculators retained a net short position in the Japanese yen, ahead of Japan's national election on Sunday. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition is on track for a big win a media survey showed on Monday. The expectation is that a victory for Abe would spell a continuation of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy, which will put downward pressure on the yen, Harajli said. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $11.285 billion 17 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 55,010 51,655 Short 156,296 153,074 Net -101,286 -101,419 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-13.303 billion 17 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 186,751 195,816 Short 96,299 97,737 Net 90,452 98,079 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $-0.416 billion 17 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 72,871 79,610 Short 67,824 64,102 Net 5,047 15,508 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $0.63 billion 17 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 22,174 18,211 Short 27,105 22,473 Net -4,931 -4,262 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-5.998 billion 17 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 94,507 97,068 Short 19,421 20,676 Net 75,086 76,392 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-4.847 billion 17 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 85,763 93,702 Short 23,963 24,520 Net 61,800 69,182 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-1.893 billion 17 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 98,936 102,473 Short 27,869 19,724 Net 71,067 82,749 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-0.5 billion 17 Oct 2017 Prior week week Long 20,423 21,529 Short 13,446 15,800 Net 6,977 5,729 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by James Dalgleish and Diane Craft)