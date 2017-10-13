Speculators trim bearish bets on dollar; still significantly short

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed their bearish bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week but retained a significantly negative bias against the greenback, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net short position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $15.42 billion, in the week to October 10.

That compares with a net short position of $16.83 billion the previous week and marks the thirteenth straight week that investors have had a net short position on the greenback.

To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value.

Meanwhile, the net short position in the Japanese yen grew to 101,419 contracts, the largest since early August. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Hay)