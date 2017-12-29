UPDATE 1-Speculators cut net short dollar bets to lowest since Nov -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds background, table) NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced their net short U.S. dollar bets earlier this week to their lowest level since mid-November, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $458.0 million in the week ended Dec. 29. That was lower than the prior week's net short position of $2.18 billion. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $1.079 billion on Tuesday, which was the lowest net short position since late June. A week earlier, speculative net shorts in the dollar by this measure were worth $3.287 billion. The latest pullback in net speculative bearish bets against the dollar came even as the greenback posted its worst annual performance since 2003 on a less certain U.S. economic outlook following last week's major tax overhaul. In contrast, the euro booked its best year against the dollar in 14 years on an improving view of the euro zone and some expectations the European Central Bank may consider raising interest rates in 2018. Speculative net longs in the euro grew to 92,148 contracts from 86,224 a week earlier. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Net $12.816 billion long 26 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 44,269 36,874 Short 160,355 151,247 Net -116,086 -114,373 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Net $13.659 billion short 26 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 208,913 198,398 Short 116,765 112,174 Net 92,148 86,224 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Net $1.059 billion short 26 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 76,354 77,109 Short 63,678 56,721 Net 12,676 20,388 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Net $1.757 billion long 26 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 31,959 29,875 Short 45,861 47,270 Net -13,902 -17,395 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Net $1.367 billion short 26 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 42,372 68,451 Short 25,026 22,550 Net 17,346 45,901 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Net $1.054 billion long 26 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 38,210 38,012 Short 51,849 50,672 Net -13,639 -12,660 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Net $0.916 billion short 26 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 87,576 102,273 Short 51,192 48,379 Net 36,384 53,894 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) Net $1.238 billion long 26 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 18,140 19,456 Short 35,726 36,075 Net -17,586 -16,619 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft and Rosalba O'Brien)