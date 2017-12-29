FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
December 29, 2017 / 9:30 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators cut net short dollar bets to lowest since Nov -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds background, table)
    NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced their net
short U.S. dollar bets earlier this week to their lowest level
since mid-November, according to calculations by Reuters and
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from
net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in
the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars, was $458.0 million in the week ended Dec.
29. 
    That was lower than the prior week's net short position of
$2.18 billion.
    In a wider measure of dollar positioning that
includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso,
Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net
short position valued at $1.079 billion on Tuesday, which was
the lowest net short position since late June.
    A week earlier, speculative net shorts in the dollar by this
measure were worth $3.287 billion.
    The latest pullback in net speculative bearish bets against
the dollar came even as the greenback posted its worst annual
performance since 2003 on a less certain U.S. economic outlook
following last week's major tax overhaul.
    In contrast, the euro booked its best year against
the dollar in 14 years on an improving view of the euro zone and
some expectations the European Central Bank may consider raising
interest rates in 2018.
    Speculative net longs in the euro grew to 92,148 contracts
from 86,224 a week earlier.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 Net $12.816 billion long 
         26 Dec 2017            Prior week
         week             
 Long             44,269            36,874
 Short           160,355           151,247
 Net            -116,086          -114,373
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 Net $13.659 billion short
         26 Dec 2017            Prior week
         week             
 Long            208,913           198,398
 Short           116,765           112,174
 Net              92,148            86,224
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 Net $1.059 billion short
         26 Dec 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             76,354           77,109
 Short            63,678           56,721
 Net              12,676           20,388
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 Net $1.757 billion long
         26 Dec 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             31,959           29,875
 Short            45,861           47,270
 Net             -13,902          -17,395
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 Net $1.367 billion short
         26 Dec 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             42,372           68,451
 Short            25,026           22,550
 Net              17,346           45,901
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 Net $1.054 billion long 
         26 Dec 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             38,210           38,012
 Short            51,849           50,672
 Net             -13,639          -12,660
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 Net $0.916 billion short
         26 Dec 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             87,576          102,273
 Short            51,192           48,379
 Net              36,384           53,894
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 Net $1.238 billion long 
         26 Dec 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             18,140           19,456
 Short            35,726           36,075
 Net             -17,586          -16,619
   

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft and Rosalba
O'Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
