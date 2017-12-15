UPDATE 1-Speculators raise net-short dollar bets to $7.81 bln -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details on data, analyst quote, tables) Dec 15 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their net-short bets on the U.S. dollar to $7.81 billion in the latest week, the 22nd straight week of bearish bets against the U.S. currency, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commision calculated by Reuters. It was the fourth straight week the net-negative positioning on the dollar has increased and was the largest net-negative position since Oct. 24. The bearish bets almost doubled from last week's total. The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was an increase from the $4.28 billion reading in the week ended Dec. 5. The dollar index edged up this week as expectations rose that the U.S. Senate would pass a tax reform bill. Although Democrat Doug Jones was the surprise winner of a special election in Alabama over Republican Roy Moore, the seat is still occupied by Luther Strange, who supports the legislation. Jones is not expected to be seated until after Christmas. Republican lawmakers said on Friday the U.S. Congress was putting the finishing touches on the sweeping tax overhaul. “People will be eyeing up the U.S. tax plan. There are expectations building they could have it done by next week, if not that pushes if off until next year,” said Mark McCormick, North American head of foreign exchange strategy at TD Securities in Toronto. Speculators, however, have lost faith in the tax overhaul's ability to generate U.S. economic growth and increase the pace of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, increasing the bearish bets on the dollar. Additionally, expectations for increased global growth have dimmed the dollar's prospects recently, as riskier currencies would be favored in an environment of global economic strength. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $12.565 billion Dec. 12, 2017 Prior week week Long 31,747 34,766 Short 145,870 149,033 Net -114,123 -114,267 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-16.713 billion Dec. 12, 2017 Prior week week Long 206,027 205,400 Short 92,138 112,294 Net 113,889 93,106 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $-0.948 billion Dec. 12, 2017 Prior week week Long 82,611 89,270 Short 71,223 82,864 Net 11,388 6,406 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $3.626 billion Dec. 12, 2017 Prior week week Long 19,349 17,891 Short 48,114 47,458 Net -28,765 -29,567 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-3.263 billion Dec. 12, 2017 Prior week week Long 62,198 66,467 Short 20,238 24,001 Net 41,960 42,466 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-3.077 billion Dec. 12, 2017 Prior week week Long 93,384 83,634 Short 52,664 43,306 Net 40,720 40,328 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-2.248 billion Dec. 12, 2017 Prior week week Long 112,383 121,003 Short 26,207 24,480 Net 86,176 96,523 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.931 billion Dec. 12, 2017 Prior week week Long 23,811 24,228 Short 37,239 37,121 Net -13,428 -12,893 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; editing by Grant McCool)