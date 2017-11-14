FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFTC settles charges against FCStone Merchant Services, INTL FCStone Financial
November 14, 2017 / 7:46 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

CFTC settles charges against FCStone Merchant Services, INTL FCStone Financial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission settled charges on Tuesday against FCStone Merchant Services LLC and INTL FCStone Financial Inc after they agreed to pay a $280,000 civil penalty and stop activity that violated trading laws and regulations.

The CFTC had charged FCStone Merchant Services LLC with entering noncompetitive trades, and it accused INTL FCStone Financial Inc of reporting non-bona fide prices to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. (Reporting by David Alexander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
