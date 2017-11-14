CFTC settles charges against FCStone Merchant Services, INTL FCStone Financial

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission settled charges on Tuesday against FCStone Merchant Services LLC and INTL FCStone Financial Inc after they agreed to pay a $280,000 civil penalty and stop activity that violated trading laws and regulations.

The CFTC had charged FCStone Merchant Services LLC with entering noncompetitive trades, and it accused INTL FCStone Financial Inc of reporting non-bona fide prices to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. (Reporting by David Alexander)