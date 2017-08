Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. professional services provider Jacobs Engineering Group Inc said on Wednesday it would buy engineering-services firm CH2M Hill Cos Ltd in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $3.27 billion, including debt.

Englewood, Colorado-based CH2M Hill had trailing twelve month revenues of $4.4 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)