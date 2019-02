FILE PHOTO: German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Virginie Viard, deputy artistic director of Chanel, will become chief designer of the fashion house following the death of haute couture icon Karl Lagerfeld, a source at Chanel said on Tuesday.

Lagerfeld, 85, died earlier on Tuesday after a short illness and after more than 50 years at the pinnacle of Paris and the global fashion industry.