a month ago
Charter testing new streaming service for non-cable subscribers
June 29, 2017 / 9:22 PM / a month ago

Charter testing new streaming service for non-cable subscribers

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Cable provider Charter Communications Inc said on Thursday that it was testing a new streaming service for consumers who want a cheaper alternative to a traditional cable television package.

The company is testing a service called Spectrum Stream with a group of its current internet customers "to see if this smaller package resonates with a certain segment of non-video customers," Charter said in a statement.

It will include local broadcast channels and 25 cable networks as well as options for additional news, sports and premium channels. The service can be streamed on mobile devices and does not require a set-top box. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley, editing by G Crosse)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.