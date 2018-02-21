FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 10:48 PM / a day ago

Australia’s Charter Hall H1 profit slips 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian landlord Charter Hall Group on Thursday reported a 30 percent fall in its profit as growth in real estate prices in Sydney and Melbourne saw a slowdown.

Statutory profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 was A$120.6 million ($94.09 million) compared to a profit of A$173.3 million a year ago. Operating earnings, an underlying measure that strips out one-off gains, rose 18 percent to A$95.1 million.

Charter Hall announced an interim dividend of 15.6 Australian cents per share, compared to 14.4 cents a year ago.

$1 = 1.2817 Australian dollars Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
