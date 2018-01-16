FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
January 16, 2018 / 2:49 PM / a day ago

Cheniere signs 15-year LNG supply pact with trader Trafigura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer Cheniere Energy Inc said on Tuesday Singapore-based commodity trader Trafigura Pte Ltd would buy about 1 million tonnes of natural gas per year from its unit for 15 years, starting 2019.

The agreement with Cheniere Marketing, LLC would help the Houston-based company to fund its expansion plans, Chief Executive Jack Fusco said.

The company has been expanding its presence in Asia to benefit from the rising demand for liquefied natural gas from the region.

According to the sale-purchase agreement, the purchase price for LNG is indexed to the monthly Henry Hub benchmark price, including a fee. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.