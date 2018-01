Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Tuesday it had cut about 13 percent of its workforce, the latest step by the oil and gas producer to reduce costs.

The job cuts were across functions and mainly affected Chesapeake’s Oklahoma City operation, according to an email sent by Chief Executive Doug Lawler to employees.

Chesapeake now has about 2,900 employees, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)