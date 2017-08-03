FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 6 days ago

Chesapeake Energy posts second-quarter profit

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, when it took a charge of $1.07 billion.

Net profit available to shareholders was $470 million, or 47 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $1.82 billion, or $2.51 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue at the Oklahoma-based company jumped by 41 percent to $2.28 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

