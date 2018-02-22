FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
North Korea
Pictures
Oil report
February 22, 2018 / 12:09 PM / a day ago

Chesapeake Energy posts profit on higher production, prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year ago, due to higher oil and natgas production and prices.

The Oklahoma-based company said net income available to shareholders was $309 million, or 33 cents per share, in the quarter to Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $740 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Chesapeake’s production averaged 593,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, similar to its estimate earlier this month and up about 3.3 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.