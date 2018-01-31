FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 10:03 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Chevron lifts quarterly dividend by 4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp raised its quarterly dividend on Wednesday by 4 percent to $1.12, the 31st year in a row the U.S. oil producer has raised the payout.

The dividend is payable on March 12 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 16. Chevron is due to report quarterly results on Friday.

The dividend increase was one of John Watson’s last actions as a member of Chevron’s board of directors. Watson retires on Thursday and will be replaced by his deputy, Mike Wirth. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Susan Thomas)

