May 1, 2020 / 11:38 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Chevron cuts 2020 spending plans again as quarterly revenue declines

The logo of Chevron (CVX) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp on Friday lowered its capital expenditure forecast for 2020 by another $2 billion as its first-quarter revenue took a big hit from the crash in oil prices.

Earnings at Chevron were $3.6 billion in the quarter, up 38% from $2.6 billion during the same period last year and boosted by $1.6 billion in asset sales in the Philippines and Azerbaijan.

Total revenue and other income fell more than 10% to $31.50 billion in the quarter.

The second largest oil producer in the United States cut its spending budget to $14 billion, on top of the $4 billion it slashed after the oil crash began in March. It had planned to spend $20 billion this year.

Oil and gas output rose to 3.24 million barrels per day, an increase of more than 6%.

Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
