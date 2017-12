Dec 18 (Reuters) - Oilfield equipment and services provider McDermott International Inc and Chicago Bridge and Iron NV (CB&I) said they agreed to an all-stock merger that would create a company with an enterprise value of about $6 billion.

McDermott’s shareholders will own about 53 percent of the merged company and CB&I will own the rest, the companies said on Monday. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)