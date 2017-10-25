FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China cancer specialist Chi-Med plans $262 mln share offering
October 25, 2017 / 6:45 AM / in a day

China cancer specialist Chi-Med plans $262 mln share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China-based cancer and immunology drug specialist Hutchison China MediTech, or Chi-Med, said it aimed to offer $262 million of American Depositary Shares, subject to market conditions, to help fund development of its pipeline.

The plan comes amid growing investor enthusiasm for Chinese biotech companies, driven by hopes for their drugs and recent reforms to China’s regulatory system that should speed up drug approvals. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)

