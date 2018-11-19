Shooting at Chicago hospital leaves four in critical condition

CHICAGO (Reuters) - At least four people, including a police officer, were shot near a Chicago hospital and in critical condition on Monday afternoon and at least one “possible offender” has been shot, police and fire officials said.

It was not clear whether anyone was killed in the incident near Mercy Hospital on Chicago’s South Side.

Three of the four people in critical condition were taken to other hospitals, Larry Langford, Chicago Fire Department spokesman, said in a phone interview.

Police were searching the hospital, said Anthony Guglielmi, a Chicago Police Department spokesman. The hospital said on Twitter that the shooting was over and patients were safe.

Eyewitnesses told reporters that the shooting began in the parking lot before moving into a clinic area inside the hospital.

Sue Jimenez, the manager of Kozy’s Cyclery bike shop near the hospital, said she heard multiple gunshots separated by pauses. At one point, she heard five shots in quick succession, she said, but the shooting stopped after police arrived.

“I’m telling everybody, ‘Let’s stay in,’” the shop, Jimenez said in a telephone interview.

A large number of police cars and fire engines with flashing lights could be seen outside the hospital.