March 6, 2018 / 5:56 PM / a day ago

Chicago Stock Exchange says seeking new potential buyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - The Chicago Stock Exchange on Tuesday said it was looking for new potential buyers after regulators blocked the sale of the bourse to a group led by China-based investors due to what they said was a lack of information about the would-be owners.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission killed the roughly $25 million deal in February, ending a two-year effort by the exchange to sell itself to a consortium of investors led by China’s Chongqing Casin Enterprise Group and its U.S. affiliate North American Casin Holdings. (Reporting by John McCrank)

