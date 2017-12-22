FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile's AES Gener sells four plants for $300 mln
December 22, 2017 / 2:07 AM / in 4 days

Chile's AES Gener sells four plants for $300 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chilean electricity generator AES Gener SA said on Thursday it would sell four of its plants for $300 million to Generadora Metropolitana, a company owned by affiliates of Andes Mining & Energy Corporate SA and EDF Energy Plc.

AES Gener said the sale would boost earnings by $65 million and that the funds would go toward strengthening the company’s capital structure. The Renca, Nueva Renca, Los Vientos and Santa Lidia plants have a combined generating capacity of 750 megawatts.

The announcement comes as the company struggles with construction and financing issues at its Alto Maipo hydroelectric project near Santiago. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

