World News
December 12, 2019 / 3:30 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Chilean Air Force recovers human remains, says no survivors in crashed plane

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The Chilean Air Force said on Thursday that it had recovered human remains in the search for a crashed Antarctica-bound plane with 38 people on board.

There were no survivors, an Air Force official said at a press conference.

The aircraft, which was heading to a base in Antarctica, disappeared shortly after taking off late on Monday from the southern city of Punta Arenas in Chilean Patagonia.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

