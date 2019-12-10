World News
December 10, 2019 / 2:53 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Chilean Air Force says Antarctica-bound plane missing with 38 on board

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The Chilean Air Force reported on Monday the disappearance of one of its cargo planes that was headed to a base in Antarctica with 38 people on board.

     The Hercules C130 aircraft took off at 4:55 p.m. (1955 GMT) from the southern city of Punta Arenas and operators lost contact with it shortly after 6:00 p.m.

     “On board the C130 Hercules are 38 people, of which 17 are crew members of the aircraft and 21 are passengers,” the Air Force said in a statement.

     A state of alert was declared after communication with plane was lost, and a search and rescue team was activated.

     The aircraft was traveeling to perform logistical support tasks for the maintenance of Chilean facilities at the Antarctic base.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below