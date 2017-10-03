FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile 2018 budget proposal allows for $8.5 bln in debt -document
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 3, 2017 / 5:05 PM / 14 days ago

Chile 2018 budget proposal allows for $8.5 bln in debt -document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chilean President Michelle Bachelet’s 2018 budget proposal allows for the government to issue up to $8.5 billion worth of debt, according to a copy of the document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

That would be less than the $10.5 billion in debt approved for this year, due to an expected increase in government revenue and a gradual economic recovery. The proposal was presented to members of Chile’s lower house of Congress on Tuesday. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Luc Cohen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.