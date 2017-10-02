FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile to trim deficit in 2018 as growth rebounds
October 2, 2017 / 3:47 PM / 15 days ago

Chile to trim deficit in 2018 as growth rebounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic growth rate will rise to 3 percent next year, helping to trim the fiscal deficit to 1.9 percent of gross domestic product as government revenues rebound, Finance Minister Nicolás Eyzaguirre said on Monday.

“Everything points toward a sustained and systematic recovery not only in Chile...but in world trade,” Eyzaguirre told a parliamentary commission. He forecast economic growth of 1.5 percent this year and a fiscal deficit of 2.7 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

