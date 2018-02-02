FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 2:36 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BUZZ-Chile's Salmones Camanchaca shares surge 15 percent following IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Chile’s Salmones Camanchaca surged almost 15 pct to 3,750 pesos ($6.24) on Santiago’s IPSA blue chip stock exchange after the company launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Friday morning.

** The Santiago IPO price was set at 3,268 ($5.44) Chilean pesos on Thursday evening, and 19.8 million shares were placed on the Santiago exchange on Friday.

** The IPO raised approximately $108 million for the salmon-producer, which is a unit of Chile’s Pesquera Camanchaca SA.

** The IPO operation includes the issuance of NDR (Norwegian Depositary Receipts) in Oslo.

$1 = 601.07 Chilean pesos Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta

