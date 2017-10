SANTIAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Shares in Chilean salmon producer Cia Pesquera Camanchaca SA surged nearly 12 percent on Thursday after the company said the previous day it had hired Norwegian bank DNB to evaluate a possible share listing in Norway.

Shares in Camanchaca rose 11.87 percent to 35.80 pesos($0.0574) as of 9:51 a.m. local time (1251 GMT). ($1 = 623.8000 Chilean pesos) (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Bill Trott)