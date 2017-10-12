FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile 2018 fiscal deficit may be narrower than forecast -finmin
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 12, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 5 days ago

Chile 2018 fiscal deficit may be narrower than forecast -finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chile’s Finance Minister Nicolas Eyzaguirre told Reuters on Thursday economic growth and higher copper prices could lead to a narrower 2018 fiscal deficit than the 1.9 percent of gross domestic product projection in the government’s budget bill.

In a telephone interview from Washington, Eyzaguirre also said a surprise fall in inflation in September demonstrated there is more space for economic growth than in the past. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Felipe Iturrieta and Dave Sherwood)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.