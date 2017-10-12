FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile September inflation 'surprised everyone' -central bank president
October 12, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 5 days ago

Chile September inflation 'surprised everyone' -central bank president

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chilean Central Bank President Mario Marcel told Reuters that consumer prices falling 0.2 percent in September “surprised everyone” and the bank would analyze whether the data would alter the pace of prices converging toward its 3 percent inflation target.

Marcel, who was appointed a year ago, said in an interview on Thursday that economic expectations had been improving for more than half a year but that business expectations had been a bit more volatile. He said there were no major macroeconomic constraints for the Chilean economy, with net debt close to 0. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Peter Cooney)

